Monday Night Football: Ben Roethlisberger is active; Alec Ogletree, Eddie Jackson are out

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger would play despite the addition of a right shoulder injury to go along with hip and pectoral issues. The team’s inactive list confirmed the expected.

The Steelers’ inactives are tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring), quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive tackle Zach Banner.

Offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) is active despite being listed as questionable.

Kicker Chris Boswell has cleared concussion protocol and will kick tonight.

The Bears already had ruled out outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), running back Damien Williams (knee), quarterback Nick Foles (personal) and tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion). Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) was listed as doubtful and won’t play either.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) was questionable, but he also is on the inactive list.

Cornerback Artie Burns is the other player on the Bears’ inactive list.

Receiver Darnell Moody (groin) will dress after being listed as questionable.

