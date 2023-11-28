Monday Night Football: Bears, Vikings tied 3-3 at halftime

Chicago has 158 yards to Minnesota’s 76 and has a 2-0 lead in the turnover margin.

Nevertheless, the Bears and Vikings are tied at halftime, 3-3.

Chicago started the game with a 14-play drive that ended with a missed field goal. Then the club had a 10-play drive that ended with Cairo Santos’ 25-yard attempt that went through the uprights, giving the Bears a 3-0 lead with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs threw two interceptions in the first half. The first came from cornerback Jaylon Johnson early in the second quarter on a pass intended for Jordan Addison that appeared to be a bit underthrown. Then on the next drive, a Dobbs pass went off of Addison’s hands and into the waiting arms of defensive back Jaquan Brisker for a pick.

But the Bears could not capitalize off of either takeaway, punting each time.

Johnson nearly had a third interception, jumping a route to T.J. Hockenson, but he dropped it.

The Vikings finally got some production late in the second quarter. Brandon Powell made an outstanding catch to get the offense going in a two-minute drill, catching a 28-yard pass down to the Minnesota 49. Then K.J. Osborn made a 12-yard reception to move the Vikings into Chicago territory.

While a pass interference penalty put the Vikings at the Chicago 13, Dobbs committed intentional grounding to set the offense back.

Greg Joseph closed the first half with a 34-yard field goal to tie it up.

Justin Fields is 17-of-22 for 135 yards. He’s also Chicago’s leading rusher with 21 yards on four carries.

Dobbs is 8-of-14 for 64 yards with two picks. The Vikings have started 0-of-4 on third down.

Minnesota will have a chance to double up, as the club will receive the second-half kickoff.