Monday Night Football: Bears force four turnovers in 33-14 blowout of Patriots

The Bears forced four turnovers and rushed for 243 yards in a 33-14 demolition of the Patriots.

Chicago moved to 3-4, while New England fell to 3-4.

Mac Jones, who played only three series, was intercepted by Jaquan Brisker on his final pass of the night. Bailey Zappe quickly led two touchdown drives, but he ended up with a lost fumble and threw interceptions to Roquan Smith and Kyler Gordon.

Zappe mania took a hit after he completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and the three turnovers. Jones was 3-of-6 for 13 yards in his return from a high ankle sprain that happened on the final play in Week 3.

The Bears, meanwhile, rolled to 390 total yards and went 11-of-18 on third down. Justin Fields rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries; David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown; and Khalil Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards.

The Bears scored the final 23 points after trailing 14-10 in the second quarter.

Fields completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Smith had an interception, a sack, a pass defensed, a tackle for loss and 12 tackles.

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon made 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and four tackles.

