Monday Night Football: Baker Mayfield passes Bucs to 32-9 win over Eagles

Baker Mayfield had just the fourth 300-yard passing game in Tampa Bay playoff history. Tom Brady has the other three, one in each of the past three postseasons.

Mayfield's 337 passing yards and three passing touchdowns led the Bucs to a 32-9 win over the Eagles.

Tampa Bay (10-8) advances to the divisional round, where it will play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Eagles (11-7) end a disappointing season, losing six of their final seven games and putting Nick Sirianni's future with the team in question.

Mayfield, who was questionable with injuries to his ribs and an ankle, went 22-of-36. He threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to David Moore, 56 yards to Trey Palmer and 23 yards to Chris Godwin.

The Bucs, who lost to the Cowboys at home in a wild-card game last year in Brady's final game, outgained the Eagles 426 to 276. They never trailed, taking a 13-0 lead before the Eagles closed to within 16-9 at halftime.

The Eagles were shutout in the second half, gaining only 94 yards.

Rachaad White rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries and caught one pass for 3 yards. Nine players caught at least one pass, with Cade Otton hauling in eight for 89. Mike Evans dropped two passes and caught three for 48.

The Bucs pressured Jalen Hurts all night, getting three sacks and forcing a safety on an intentional grounding call in the end zone. Hurts went 25-of-35 for 250 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles sorely missed their No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, who was inactive with a knee injury. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for 148 yards, but Hurts had no other wideout he trusted, and Julio Jones left with a concussion in the first half.