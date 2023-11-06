Monday Night Football: Allen Lazard is active, with Randall Cobb inactive

The Jets added wide receiver Allen Lazard to the practice report Saturday with a knee injury and listed him as questionable. They will have him tonight.

Lazard is not among the team's inactives for Monday Night Football.

In seven games this season, he has 17 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets did make veteran receiver Randall Cobb a healthy scratch, leaving Xavier Gibson and Irvin Charles with Lazard and top wideout Garrett Wilson.

Safety Adrian Amos also is active after being added to the report Saturday with an ankle injury.

The Jets' other inactives are defensive end Carl Lawson, running back Izzy Abanikanda, receiver Jason Brownlee, defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse, linebacker Chazz Surratt and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

The Chargers' inactives are running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive lineman Scott Matlock, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, offensive lineman Zack Bailey and running back Elijah Dotson.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is dressed.