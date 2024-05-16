Monday Night Football: 49ers will open, close 2024 Monday night slate
The 2024 Monday Night Football slate will feature several teams twice, with the last Monday game of the season being a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game.
There will also be four Monday night doubleheaders, one of which will feature a game exclusively on ESPN+.
As previously announced, the 49ers will begin the 2024 Monday night slate by hosting the Jets in Week 1. The first Monday night doubleheader will be in Week 3, featuring the Jaguars visiting the Bills on ESPN with the Commanders taking on the Bengals in a game shown exclusively on ABC.
Week 4 will have the Titans visiting the Dolphins on a Monday night for the second year in a row as well as the Seahawks playing the Lions on ABC.
In Week 7, Baltimore will play Tampa Bay with the Chargers visiting the Cardinals. The Los Angeles-Arizona matchup will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.
The final doubleheader is in Week 15, when the Bears visit the Vikings on ABC while the Falcons will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on ESPN. t
The last Monday night game of the season will see Detroit visit San Francisco in Week 17.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, ESPN will have another Week 18 doubleheader with a pair of games that are to be determined.
The full Monday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season is:
Week 1: Jets at 49ers
Week 2: Falcons at Eagles
Week 3: Jaguars at Bills, Commanders at Bengals (ABC exclusive)
Week 4: Titans at Dolphins, Seahawks at Lions (ABC exclusive)
Week 5: Saints at Chiefs
Week 6: Bills at Jets
Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers, Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+ exclusive)
Week 8: Giants at Steelers
Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs
Week 10: Dolphins at Rams
Week 11: Texans at Cowboys
Week 12: Ravens at Chargers
Week 13: Browns at Broncos
Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys
Week 15: Falcons at Raiders, Bears at Vikings (ABC exclusive)
Week 16: Saints at Packers
Week 17: Lions at 49ers
Week 18: Saturday doubleheader TBD