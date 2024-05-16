Monday Night Football: 49ers will open, close 2024 Monday night slate

The 2024 Monday Night Football slate will feature several teams twice, with the last Monday game of the season being a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

There will also be four Monday night doubleheaders, one of which will feature a game exclusively on ESPN+.

As previously announced, the 49ers will begin the 2024 Monday night slate by hosting the Jets in Week 1. The first Monday night doubleheader will be in Week 3, featuring the Jaguars visiting the Bills on ESPN with the Commanders taking on the Bengals in a game shown exclusively on ABC.

Week 4 will have the Titans visiting the Dolphins on a Monday night for the second year in a row as well as the Seahawks playing the Lions on ABC.

In Week 7, Baltimore will play Tampa Bay with the Chargers visiting the Cardinals. The Los Angeles-Arizona matchup will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.

The final doubleheader is in Week 15, when the Bears visit the Vikings on ABC while the Falcons will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on ESPN. t

The last Monday night game of the season will see Detroit visit San Francisco in Week 17.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, ESPN will have another Week 18 doubleheader with a pair of games that are to be determined.

The full Monday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season is:

Week 1: Jets at 49ers

Week 2: Falcons at Eagles

Week 3: Jaguars at Bills, Commanders at Bengals (ABC exclusive)

Week 4: Titans at Dolphins, Seahawks at Lions (ABC exclusive)

Week 5: Saints at Chiefs

Week 6: Bills at Jets

Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers, Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+ exclusive)

Week 8: Giants at Steelers

Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs

Week 10: Dolphins at Rams

Week 11: Texans at Cowboys

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Week 13: Browns at Broncos

Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys

Week 15: Falcons at Raiders, Bears at Vikings (ABC exclusive)

Week 16: Saints at Packers

Week 17: Lions at 49ers

Week 18: Saturday doubleheader TBD