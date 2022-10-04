Monday Night Football: 49ers control first half, lead 14-6 at halftime

The way the 49ers are playing in Monday Night Football is the way most experts expected the 49ers to play this season.

After losses to the Bears and Broncos, the 49ers were the better team in the first half against the defending Super Bowl champions Monday. The 49ers lead 14-6 at the half.

The 49ers outgained the Rams 187 to 102 in the first 30 minutes.

San Francisco running back Jeff Wilson burst up the middle for a 32-yard touchdown, and All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel had a highlight-reel, catch-and-run for a 57-yard touchdown. Wilson has seven carries for 44 yards, and Samuel has three catches for 79 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 9-of-17 for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers have sacked Matthew Stafford four times, with Nick Bosa getting one, and Dre Greenlaw has seven tackles. Stafford has completed 13 of 19 passes for 97 yards.

All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee have 12 of the 13 receptions, with Kupp catching seven for 58 yards and Higbee five for 33. Running back Darrell Henderson has the other catch gaining 6 yards.

The Rams’ only points came on field goals of 39 and 29 yards by Matt Gay.

