Monday MRI will reveal much more about Jacoby Brissett knee injury

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered a knee injury on Sunday in Pittsburgh. On Monday, they’ll learn the specifics as to what the injury is, and how long he’ll miss (if at all).

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts believe based on the preliminary diagnosis that Brissett has an MCL sprain, and that his availability should be regarded as week to week.

He has a shot to play Sunday against the Dolphins, but that will depend largely on the official diagnosis and Brissett’s response to treatment.

Brissett was injured when All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson was shoved into Brissett’s leg by Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

If Brissett can’t go, it will be veteran Brian Hoyer for the Colts on Sunday, and until Brissett recovers.