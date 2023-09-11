Monday morning takeaways from Cowboys-Giants 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Judy Battista joins "The Insiders" and discusses the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants Week 1 matchup.
NFL Network's Judy Battista joins "The Insiders" and discusses the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants Week 1 matchup.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
Matt Harmon kicks off the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care!
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
James has reportedly contacted Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Jason Tatum about joining him on Team USA.
Michael Irvin was pulled from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage earlier this year after a Marriott hotel employee accused him of misconduct.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every game from Week 1's Sunday slate.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.