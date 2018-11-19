Monday morning one-liners

The Bills will face one of their former coaches in their return from their bye week.

The Dolphins are one of five 5-5 teams in the AFC.

FB James Develin takes pride in his role in the Patriots offense.

Charting where the Jets rank in the draft order.

Ravens WR Chris Moore made a highlight reel catch on Sunday.

The Bengals couldn’t find a way to win without WR A.J. Green in the lineup.

Linking Condoleezza Rice to the Browns led to a wide range of reactions.

The Steelers defense rallied late in Sunday’s win.

Texans S Justin Reid called his 101-yard interception return an “indescribable feeling.”

Reggie Wayne entered the Colts’ Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s win.

The Jaguars couldn’t sustain a successful running game.

Said Titans coach Mike Vrabel, “We do some things well and then we don’t do some things very well, in all phases. My hope is this team sticks together.”

Sunday was another good day for Broncos rookie RB Phillip Lindsay.

Running through some keys to Monday night’s game for the Chiefs.

DE Joey Bosa returned to the lineup, but the Chargers lost on Sunday.

CB Rashaan Melvin was back in the Raiders lineup and he made a positive impact.

Cowboys K Brett Maher had a good day in what’s been an up and down season.

QB Eli Manning threw one incompletion in Sunday’s Giants win.

Sunday’s loss was ugly, but the Eagles aren’t out of chances.

Washington lost its starting quarterback, but they weren’t being carried by Alex Smith.

The Bears defense stepped up on Sunday night.

Something about the Lions makes life tough for opposing kickers.

How can the Packers turn their season around?

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook never got going in Sunday night’s loss.

The Falcons are fading fast.

Recounting the Panthers mistakes that contributed to Sunday’s loss.

Saints starters had another short day on Sunday.

The Buccaneers defense fell flat against the Giants.

Assigning blame for the latest Cardinals loss.

Will Rams RB Todd Gurley make the difference on Monday night?

The 49ers could wind up with the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Seahawks TE Nick Vannett is a Pilates fan.