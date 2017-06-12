Monday morning one-liners

Bills LB Reggie Ragland felt good in his return to the field.

The Dolphins want a more versatile roster.

Patriots DL Trey Flowers is pushing to make a bigger impact in 2017.

The Jets and QB Christian Hackenberg will try for a strong finish to the offseason this week.

Said DB Lardarius Webb of returning to the Ravens, “I feel like there was a lot of guys in the locker room and in the defensive back room that needed me here to help them grow.”

Assessing the chances that the Bengals can challenge for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Will Browns LB Jamie Collins make the Pro Bowl this season?

A look back at RB Barry Foster’s time with the Steelers.

Said Texans assistant head coach Romeo Crennel, “Basically, I’m still helping with the defense but now I have an opportunity to see a little bit larger picture, check some of the guys out on offense. Really can kind of be more one-on-one with individual players, and then the head coach will give me projects to do.”

The Colts remembered a successful Super Bowl pick by the late Adam West.

TE Mychal Rivera hopes moving to the Jaguars leads to a bigger role.

The Titans are looking for a nickel linebacker.

A profile of Broncos CB Aqib Talib’s life on and off the field.

Chiefs K Cairo Santos joined others who use their feet to drive balls through the air at a Sporting Kansas City game.

Blazers star and Oakland native Damian Lilliard wouldn’t mind a look from the Raiders.

CB Trevor Williams gets a vote as a Chargers player who has done well this offseason.

Checking in with the Cowboys’ rookie cornerbacks.

QB Geno Smith said Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s familiarity with Brett Favre factored into his decision to sign with the team.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz has been impressed by WR Alshon Jeffery.

The Redskins are figuring out how TE Jordan Reed meshes with the team’s new receivers.

DT Eddie Goldman says the Bears are emphasizing turnovers on defense this year.

Lions DE Anthony Zettel hit 94 mph on the radar gun throwing a baseball.

TE Lance Kendricks is settling into his role with the Packers.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is getting invited to celebrity golf outings, but isn’t sure he’s actually a celebrity.

Michael Vick says he saw big things for WR Roddy White early in White’s time with the Falcons.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan and RB Mark Ingram showed off their lip synching skills.

Cameron Brate is happy to welcome another tight end to the Buccaneers offense.

Cardinals QB Drew Stanton checked out an Indy Car race.

Searching for signs of improved play from Rams QB Jared Goff.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spent some time with one of his old coaches.

The Seahawks could have an interesting running back competition this year.