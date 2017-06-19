Monday morning one-liners

WR Andre Holmes drew some praise from Bills coach Sean McDermott.

WR Drew Morgan hopes to hit on a long shot bid to make the Dolphins.

Patriots TE Matt Lengel isn’t taking anything for granted.

Jets rookie S Jamal Adams threw out the first pitch at a Mets game.

Dennis Pitta could be headed for the Ravens Ring of Honor.

The Bengals’ kicking competition figures to go down to the wire.

Which Steelers helped themselves during minicamp?

A review of the Texans’ offseason.

What are the right expectations for Colts DT Henry Anderson?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is looking forward to getting into pads.

The Titans got QB Marcus Mariota another receiving target in Eric Decker.

Broncos T Garrett Bolles celebrated his first Father’s Day on Sunday.

Chiefs fans got credit for the number of national TV appearances the team will make this year.

The top five plays of Raiders WR Amari Cooper’s career.

Injuries to others gave WR Tyrell Williams his chance to prove himself to the Chargers.

Former Cowboys OL Tony Liscio died at 76.

Giants LB Jonathan Casillas thinks the stage is set for a big season.

Predicting the way the Eagles’ depth chart will stack up this year.

Redskins LB Will Compton shared an interesting memory of his dad on Father’s Day.

A call for the Bears to show ample patience with QB Mitchell Trubisky.

DE Anthony Zettel hopes to be more of a playmaker for the Lions this season.

Packers DL Mike Daniels hosted a football camp in Wisconsin.

DE Brian Robison is taking to the mentor role he plays for the Vikings.

Falcons WR Justin Hardy switched his number to honor his late father.

Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin looked like he was in better shape when the offseason program came to a close.

Saints players celebrated their fathers and their kids on Sunday.

Three Buccaneers who could make an impact as they return from injury.

DT Robert Nkemdiche’s play will determine how much the Cardinals miss Calais Campbell.

Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is on the same coaching staff as his son.

A projection of what 49ers rookie TE George Kittle can do this season.

Bradley McDougald looks like the top backup safety for the Seahawks.