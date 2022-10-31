Monday Morning Musings: Oklahoma Sooners turning a corner with four games remaining

Winners of two straight, the Oklahoma Sooners have played some good football over the last couple of games. Their win over Iowa State looked much different than their shootout win over Kansas, but in a defensive battle, the Sooners stood tall at the end, picking up the two-touchdown victory.

It was a step in the right direction in a season that hasn’t gone the way many thought it could after the Sooners opened with three 30-point wins in nonconference play. After their 0-3 start in Big 12 play, the Sooners have improved to 5-3 on the year and have a chance to finish strong with winnable games over the final four weeks of the season.

It was a strong performance in all three phases. Though the offense wasn’t as explosive as we’ve grown accustomed to, it did what it needed to and…

Put Up Points

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for years under pressure from defensive back Mason Chambers #0 of the Iowa State Cyclones and linebacker Will McLaughlin #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Though the Sooners’ offense got assists from both the special teams and the defense, the Sooners’ offense had a pretty good day against a tough Iowa State offense.

The 27 points scored are the second-most the Cyclones have allowed all season. It was only the third time that Iowa State’s defense had allowed 20 or more points this season. Baylor (31) and Texas (24) were the two teams to do it previously.

Oklahoma did what it needed to do offensively. Just as important, the Sooners didn’t turn the ball over against a tough Iowa State defense. In a game like this one, and with the way the defense had been playing, Oklahoma couldn’t afford to give the Cyclones short fields to work with.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t take any unnecessary risks and the Sooners largely took care of the football, aside from the Eric Gray fumble. In a game that was likely to be closer than the final score, the turnover battle was going to be key.

Additionally, the Sooners were 7 of 17 on third down (41.1%) against a team that was allowing a third down conversion rate of 31%, which was 21st in the nation coming in.

It wasn’t a great performance from the Sooners’ offense, but it was a good one led by…

A productive rushing attack

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives into the end zone for a touchdown thru linebacker Will McLaughlin #23, and defensive back Beau Freyler #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Eric Gray gets most of the carries for the Oklahoma Sooners, but the run game has become a diverse weapon in Jeff Lebby’s arsenal. Five different players carried the ball for the Sooners and they racked up 186 rushing yards at 3.3 yards per carry in the win.

Coming into the contest, Iowa State was allowing just 3.3 yards per carry and 105 rushing yards per game. This is a team that held Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn to 23 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Gray ran for 101 yards on 20 carries and recorded five runs of 10 yards or more. Dillon Gabriel had a crucial nine-yard gain late in the second half to help extend a drive. Jalil Farooq took a pair of handoffs for 26 yards, including a 20-yard run, and Gavin Freeman got in on the action with three carries for 16 yards.

The running game has been a bright spot for this team all season, and they’ll need it to continue with a tough contest against Baylor coming up this week.

But speaking of Jalil Farooq…

Jalil Farooq trending to WR1 territory

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners drives the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as linebacker Kendell Jackson #47, and defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones defend in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

During the bye week, I highlighted five players I felt needed to finish strong for the Oklahoma Sooners. Not just for 2022 but as we look ahead to 2023. With Marvin Mims likely heading to the NFL draft after this season, there’s a need for someone to step into the wide receiver one role for the Sooners.

Week by week over the last four games, Jalil Farooq is beginning to show signs of taking that step.

Against TCU, Farooq didn’t see many opportunities in the passing game, especially after Dillon Gabriel went down, but he was explosive as a returner and provided life for an Oklahoma offense that was struggling.

Without Gabriel vs. Texas, Farooq again found a way to help the team, not catching the ball, but as a runner, picking up 60 yards on five carries.

But now that Gabriel’s back in the driver’s seat for Oklahoma’s offense, Farooq has put up back-to-back efficient performances against Kansas and Iowa State.

In his last two games, Farooq’s had eight receptions on eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Against a stout Iowa State defense, he had four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown and two carries for 26 yards. That’s 100 total yards in a game where Oklahoma needed someone to step up with Marvin Mims’ underwhelming performance.

Farooq isn’t going to usurp Mims’ role over the final four games, but he’s showing positive signs that he can be the guy in 2023 for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Speaking of positive…

Oklahoma's tackling game was on point

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Defensive back Trey Morrison #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners tackled wide receiver Jaylin Noel #13 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners missed just six tackles in their win over Iowa State. That’s the second game in a row that the Sooners have missed seven or fewer tackles.

Going into the Kansas game, Oklahoma’s defense was averaging 16.83 missed tackles per game.

Credit to the defense and the coaching staff for making improvements in that area. To be a good or great defense, a team must tackle well, and the Sooners are starting to put that together.

It appears that the coaching staff is…

Pushing the right buttons

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from the sidelines in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners are eight games into the Brent Venables era, and he looks like he’s figuring this coaching thing out. His aggressive mindset has helped Oklahoma steal possessions at different times this season and they did it again on Saturday when they called for the fake field goal down near the goal line.

Against an Iowa State defense that’s been the best in the conference, points were at a premium. In what was destined to be a tight ball game, taking the three points on a chip-shot field goal would have been understandable. Instead, Brent Venables understands that field goals don’t win football games, especially when the defense has had some pretty poor performances this season.

Now, the defense stepped up and played one of its best games of the season, but getting seven points at that juncture to make it 10-3 gave the team a lift. In that part of the field, it was the time and place to go for the touchdown. If you don’t get the yardage for a first down or score, then Iowa State takes over deep in their own territory, having to drive 95 yards to get a touchdown. That’s a head coach that understands risk-reward.

The Sooners’ coaching staff has done a great job helping the team find the positives in what they’ve done the last several weeks and building on them. This team is still far from perfect, but it’s heading in a positive direction, which wasn’t a guarantee after the first three games in Big 12 play.

There’s still a lot of season left for the Oklahoma Sooners to write the story of the 2022 season, but Brent Venables and his coaching staff are setting this group on a positive direction to finish the season strong.

