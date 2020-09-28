Monday Measure: Texas A&M's uninspiring opener, Georgia's QB carousel, and keep an eye on... Pitt?

A common refrain throughout the offseason was to look out for Texas A&M in the SEC West.

Texas A&M was entering Year 3 under Jimbo Fisher and 2020 was going to be the year that Fisher and his staff’s efforts on the recruiting trail were really going to start manifesting on the field.

If what the Aggies displayed on Saturday night against lowly Vanderbilt was supposed to be evidence of that progression, Fisher’s program has much further to go than any A&M fan will ever want to admit.

Texas A&M managed to barely eke out a 17-12 win over the Commodores, a team many expect to go winless over the course of its brutal SEC-only schedule. From his time at Florida State, Fisher has the reputation as some sort of offensive innovator. On Saturday night, the Aggies looked mostly lifeless. Quarterback Kellen Mond, now a senior, continued to show that he may not ever live up to his billing as a five-star recruit.

Mond completed 17-of-28 throws for just 189 yards. His lack of progression was on display yet again. He missed throws any supposed upper tier SEC quarterback should make, and he fumbled twice. His botched exchange with running back Isaiah Spiller with 4:56 to play gave Vanderbilt a shot to take a lead late in the fourth. Luckily for Mond, he was bailed out by his defense, which overwhelmed a thoroughly overmatched Vanderbilt offense.

But the fact that the game was that close — A&M was favored by more than 30 points — has to be tremendously concerning for Aggies fans, especially knowing what lies around the corner. Next on the schedule is a trip to Tuscaloosa to play No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

The university gave Fisher a 10-year, $75 million guaranteed contract to take the Aggies from a middle of the pack SEC program to one that competes for national championships. With a mediocre 10-7 record in conference play with just one win over a Top 25 SEC opponent, that investment has not yielded much of anything so far.

Georgia’s QB parade

The fifth year of Kirby Smart’s tenure at Georgia began on Saturday. And despite having a near-three year starter in Jake Fromm in his first four years with the school, there’s been an abundance of turnover in the Georgia quarterback room.

And that turnover was apparent on Saturday.

D’Wan Mathis started for the Bulldogs but didn’t make it through the first half as the UGA offense was stagnant. He was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who ended up a serviceable 20-of-29 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-10 win over Arkansas.

Bennett, a former walk-on, began the summer fourth on the depth chart behind Jamie Newman, J.T. Daniels and Mathis. The QB room looked pretty crowded.

It didn’t stay that way. Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, decided to opt out before the season began. That left the starting job seemingly to the USC transfer Daniels, but he wasn’t medically cleared to play on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered with the Trojans.

And now, with a visit from No. 7 Auburn looming, Smart will have a decision to make about his starting quarterback. Does he go back to Mathis, or stick with Bennett? A few months ago, nobody would have believed that this would be the dilemma for Georgia just two weeks into the season.

But then again, Georgia is accustomed to quarterback shuffling.

