Monday measure: Should Georgia think about a quarterback change?

It wouldn’t be fair to completely blame Georgia’s loss to Alabama on Saturday night on quarterback Stetson Bennett. But Bennett’s lackluster play certainly played a significant part.

Bennett threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-24 loss, but completed just 18 of his 40 attempts and tossed three costly interceptions. In fact, all three of his interceptions were followed by Alabama touchdowns on the ensuing drives.

Bennett’s first interception came less than a minute into the ballgame on his third throw. Bennett, who is generously listed at 5-foot-11, had his pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by Alabama’s D.J. Dale and picked off by fellow defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe. Three plays later, Alabama opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown pass by Mac Jones.

Bennett shook off the early turnover and hung in there for much of the first half. He made a few nice plays, including a sharp touchdown pass on third-and-goal to Jermaine Burton to give the Bulldogs the lead going into halftime.

While that third-down connection with Burton was on target, Bennett missed wide-open receivers on his two previous end zone attempts. Those misses were a sign of things to come.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga.

Alabama closed the first half with a field goal, cutting the Georgia lead to 24-20. And in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide’s big-play offense struck when Jones found Jaylen Waddle behind the defense for a 90-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Alabama would never relinquish the lead. Georgia’s next drive ended with Bennett’s second interception, again deep in Alabama territory. Five plays later, Alabama’s lead was up to 10, 34-24.

At that point, the Georgia offense desperately needed points or the game was in danger of getting out of hand. It soon got out of hand. Bennett showed his better-than-advertised athleticism to evade pressure, but then forced one into traffic for his third — and worst — interception of the evening. It was a decision that pretty much spelled the end of whatever comeback hopes that remained for the Bulldogs.

Not sure what Stetson Bennett saw here on this interception pic.twitter.com/LreueYOCyw — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 18, 2020

Saturday night’s game was just the third career start for Bennett, a former walk-on. He played solid, mistake-free football in wins over Auburn and Tennessee, but going up against Alabama was another level of competition. If Georgia wants to win a national title, that’s the level of opponent it will have to contend with again later in the year — potentially in a rematch with the Tide.

Is Bennett the caliber of player that can get the job done at the highest level of the sport? If Saturday’s performance was any indication, the answer is no. Again, it’s not all on Bennett. He doesn’t have anywhere near the collection of receiver talent that Jones did on the other sideline, but it makes you wonder if Georgia might want to take a real look at the other quarterbacks on the depth chart. J.T. Daniels, the high-profile transfer from USC, is waiting in the wings.

Many assumed Daniels would get the starting nod after Jamie Newman, another transfer, surprisingly decided to opt out. Instead, it was first D’Wan Mathis and then Bennett while Daniels continued to work back to full strength on the heels of a serious knee injury that ended his 2019 season in Week 1.

Daniels was cleared for contact a few weeks ago ahead of the Auburn game, but has not seen the field in a Georgia uniform. He has the five-star recruiting pedigree and showed flashes of potential as the true freshman starter on a mediocre USC team back in 2018.

If Daniels’ health is no longer a hindrance, finding a way to get him on the field could help the Bulldogs unlock their fullest potential as the season progresses. Bennett, when coupled with the rest of Georgia’s talent, is good enough to beat probably 95 percent of the teams in the country. And that includes top SEC East counterpart Florida.

