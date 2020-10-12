Monday measure: Will LSU go down as the worst defending champ of the modern era?

Defending champions rarely have bad follow-up seasons.

That’s a big reason why it’s so striking that LSU sits at 1-2 through the first three weeks of the SEC season. The Tigers fell below .500 after a 45-41 loss to Missouri on Saturday when Mizzou stopped LSU on four straight plays at the 1-yard line with less than a minute left.

Yeah, the Tigers lost a lot of talent from their title-winning team. Terrace Marshall Jr. is the only key offensive contributor who returned in 2020. But a lot of us thought that there was plenty of talent in Baton Rouge to keep the Tigers afloat near the top of the SEC West in 2020.

Instead, LSU is looking a lot like 2011 Auburn. After those Tigers won the national title season and Cam Newton went to the NFL, Auburn fell to 8-5 in 2011. That’s the worst campaign for a defending national champion in the past 10 years. By far. No defending champ since the 2011 Auburn team has lost more than two games.

2011 Auburn: 8-5

2012 Alabama: 13-1

2013 Alabama: 11-2

2014 Florida State: 13-1

2015 Ohio State: 12-1

2016 Alabama: 14-1

2017 Clemson: 12-2

2018 Alabama: 14-1

2019 Clemson: 14-1

Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. There is some similarity.

LSU fans may notice another similarity too. LSU finished 8-5 in 2008 after winning the 2007 national title. That 2008 team went just 3-5 in the SEC and lost to Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Three of those opponents were ranked in the top 15 at the time of the loss.

It’s easy to see how LSU could embark on a 5-5 campaign in the SEC this year, especially with a defense playing this poorly. After Florida, the Tigers still have to play Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn. All three of those teams are currently ranked in the top 15. Oh, and Ole Miss and Arkansas have shown that they’re no gimmes either.

If LSU finishes at 5-5 or worse, it will have a case to be called the worst defending champion in modern college football history.

— Nick Bromberg

View photos LSU coach Ed Orgeron congratulates players after a score against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Oct. 3. (AP) More

Oklahoma and Texas are struggling, but it’s worse for Texas

Oklahoma’s 53-45 four-overtime win over Texas on Saturday was certainly one of the most entertaining games of the 2020 season thus far, but it gained heightened attention because it was a rivalry game between two blue-blood programs.

In reality, though, it was a game between two average-at-best Big 12 teams.

Oklahoma has won five straight Big 12 titles, but looks like a team in the early throes of a rare rebuilding year. The Sooners, in Year 4 under Lincoln Riley, improved to 2-2 on Saturday despite blowing a fourth-quarter lead for the third time this year. OU is working in a redshirt freshman quarterback in Spencer Rattler and an array of other new faces on offense to replace the barrage of skill position talent that has been on display in Norman in recent seasons. Not to mention, some of the players OU expected to rely on — on both sides of the ball — have not been on the field under various circumstances (injury, suspension, opt-out, etc).

What I’m saying is it’s easier to excuse Oklahoma for taking a step back when it has five straight conference titles and five straight College Football Playoff appearances under its belt.

For Texas, the excuses are much more difficult to accept. Tom Herman talked a big game when he was hired ahead of the 2017 season. Has he elevated the program from what it was under Charlie Strong? Sure. But a 27-17 overall record with an 18-12 mark in Big 12 play is not what Herman is being paid $6.5 million per year to do.

The 10-win triumph in 2018 that was capped off by a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia was supposed to be a sign of things to come. Since then, however, Texas is 10-7 overall and 6-6 in the Big 12. UT went 8-5 last year with losses to teams TCU, Iowa State and Baylor along the way.

