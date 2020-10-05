Monday measure: Is Ole Miss the SEC's chaos team? How legit is Tennessee?

Mississippi State became the talk of college football when it upset LSU in Mike Leach’s debut with the program.

But the other SEC program in Mississippi, Ole Miss, has the looks of the season-long chaos team in the conference — even more so than MSU.

With Lane Kiffin leading the way, the Rebels are going to put up tons of yards and tons of points on a weekly basis. Just look at what they have done through two weeks.

Against Florida, one of the best teams in the country, Ole Miss had 613 yards of offense, including 395 yards through the air from Matt Corral. Though they were playing from behind in an eventual 51-35 loss, Corral and Elijah Moore (10 catches for 227 yards) carved up the Gators defense all afternoon.

On Saturday, Kiffin’s Rebels upset Kentucky in Lexington, coming out with a 42-41 overtime win. Corral had another big game, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns while leading the team with 51 rushing yards

Corral, after an uneven 2019 season, is living up to his recruiting billing under an aggressive play caller like Kiffin. Corral wasn’t really a fit when Rich Rodriguez was the offensive coordinator for Matt Luke last year, and often stepped aside for John Rhys Plumlee, a speedster who ended up rushing for more than 1,000 yards. But now Corral is thriving alongside Moore and running back Jerrion Ealy, and that Ole Miss offense is going to make things interesting every week.

The fact that Ole Miss has a rebuilding defense (to put it mildly) also will contribute to the amount of fun we’ll all have watching this team. Do you like Big 12-style shootouts? Of course you do. The potential for one when Ole Miss is playing is very high. Every week. Adding the shenanigans Kiffin is known for to the mix makes things that much better.

On Saturday, Kiffin will bring Ole Miss to Alabama, where he revitalized his career as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator. Kiffin’s tenure in Tuscaloosa was successful. He deserves a lot of the credit for the offensive transformation in Saban’s program. But it was also tumultuous as Saban grew tired of Kiffin’s nonsense.

Will Ole Miss be able to hang with Alabama on Saturday? Probably not, but you know you’ll be entertained.

How real is Tennessee?

Tennessee lost 35-13 to Alabama on Oct. 19, 2019. The Volunteers haven’t lost since.

Saturday’s 35-12 win over Missouri was the eighth straight for the Vols. Tennessee closed last season on a six-game win streak and is now 2-0 to start 2020.

The streak is a big reason why Tennessee is No. 14 in the AP poll. The Vols brought back a ton of talent from a team that finished last year strong. And it’s done nothing to dissuade voters that it’s not worthy of a spot in the Top 25 so far this season.

But just how good is Tennessee? It’s a question that should be a lot easier to answer after Week 6 against No. 3 Georgia.

Georgia is far and away the best opponent Tennessee has played since that Alabama game. The eight-game win streak includes victories over South Carolina (twice), UAB, Kentucky, Missouri (twice), Vanderbilt and Indiana. It’s not exactly a daunting group, though it’s not full of cupcakes either.

The progress that Jeremy Pruitt’s program made over the final half of the 2019 season is clearly real. But it’s also hard to measure. A game at Georgia on a national stage in the prime CBS time slot should give us a pretty good idea.

It’ll also be the first game back in Athens for Georgia transfer Cade Mays. The former five-star offensive lineman was cleared to play by the SEC against Missouri and his presence led to an immediate impact. Tennessee’s ground game controlled the game against the Tigers and QB Jarrett Guarantano even scored two touchdowns on sneaks.

