Monday’s Daytona 500: Restart time, weather and more

Dustin Long
NBC Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Let’s try this again.

After rain postponed Sunday’s race, Cup drivers will get back on track Monday at Daytona International Speedway to complete the Daytona 500. And the forecast looks very good for Monday’s race.

The race was halted after 20 of 180 laps with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading.

Here are today’s details:

(All times are Eastern)

RESTART: Command to fire engines at 4:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:12 p.m. 

DISTANCE: 180 of the scheduled 200 laps remain to be run on the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 65. Stage 2 ends on Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: Fox’s broadcast begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 4 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 3% chance of rain when the race resumes.

RUNNING ORDER:

  1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  2. Joey Logano

  3. Aric Almirola

  4. Ryan Newman

  5. Kevin Harvick

  6. Brad Keselowski

  7. William Byron

  8. Jimmie Johnson

  9. Ty Dillon

  10. Timmy Hill

  11. David Ragan

  12. Chris Buescher

  13. Matt DiBenedetto

  14. Chase Elliott

  15. Ross Chastain

  16. Alex Bowman

  17. Kyle Larson

  18. Kurt Busch

  19. Austin Dillon

  20. Cole Custer

  21. Michael McDowell

  22. Tyler Reddick

  23. Ryan Blaney

  24. Bubba Wallace

  25. Reed Sorenson

  26. BJ McLeod

  27. Corey LaJoie

  28. Brendan Gaughan

  29. Ryan Preece

  30. Justin Haley

  31. Martin Truex Jr.

  32. Kyle Busch

  33. Erik Jones

  34. Christopher Bell

  35. Denny Hamlin

  36. Clint Bowyer

  37. John Hunter Nemechek

  38. Quin Houff

  39. Joey Gase

  40. Brennan Poole

