Monday After: Checking in on the rumor mill and Deion Sanders

It was reported prior to kickoff on Saturday against Ole Miss that there is less urgency to make a decision on Auburn Tigers head football coach Bryan Harsin.

The former Boise State head coach came to Plains following the dismissal of Gus Malzahn and it hasn’t been a great run for the Boise State alum. He is just 9-11 overall with an SEC mark of 4-8. Not to mention, Auburn is just 2-8 against Power Five teams in their last 10 games. Those wins were against Ole Miss last season prior to the five-game skid to end the season and the overtime victory over Missouri in Week 4.

The latest loss was an ugly one. The offense showed up in this game against the Rebels with 34 points but still lost by 14 against Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s run game was deadly as they rushed for 448 yards with 6.5 yards per attempt. The Rebels also added another 130 through the air with three passing touchdowns. With the Tigers now enjoying a much-needed open week, it seems like the perfect time for a change but if Pete Thamel’s report is accurate, that likely won’t happen anytime soon. It is a wait-and-see approach.

Should the Auburn brass decide to move on, The Athletic and Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman highlighted one name on Saturday before the 48-34 loss. That man is Deion Sanders. Feldman went through a list of potential replacements for open jobs but also chimed in on the Tigers’ head coaching position despite the fact that Harsin is still in place.

“One name to remember, Deion Sanders,” Feldman said on the Fox broadcast. “We talked about him a few weeks ago, if and when Auburn comes open I think Auburn will give him a long look. There are a bunch of other schools that want to bring Deion Sanders in.”

Coaches on the rise 📈👀@BruceFeldmanCFB shares his thoughts on who should be in consideration for open Power 5 jobs. pic.twitter.com/o0iSjZbIb6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

It remains to be seen if Sanders would actually come to the Plains but that would make for an interesting hire. Not to mention, Deion Sanders vs Nick Saban in the Iron Bowl would be must-watch television. It would also bring some huge name power to the program. Even Coach Prime says “I’m gonna have to entertain it” in a recent interview with 60 Minutes on a Power Five opportunity.

"What happens when a Power 5 school says: Give us a number — we'll make it work?'"@DeionSanders: "I'm gonna have to entertain it." 📹 @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/n8sn20SuJa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2022

