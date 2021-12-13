Monday Brunch: Top 5 stories from Florida football this week

Now that the regular season is over, Pat Dooley will be presenting his Florida football opinions on a regular basis every Sunday morning in a continuation of his Sunday Hash feature. However, things did not go exactly as planned this week.

A day late and hopefully not $12 million short, the Sunday Hash comes to you as Monday Brunch this time around. Here’s a dive into the latest news on the Orange and Blue.

You knew when Anthony Richardson was posing with a leg brace for a selfie that he might not be a factor in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Turns out he had surgery on his meniscus and is out. What the future holds for Anthony Richardson is still up in the air, but the immediate future is that Florida only has one quarterback with any experience for the bowl game and he threw three interceptions before being benched in the last game.

The backup is Carlos Del Rio, who hasn’t thrown a pass this year. Maybe we will see the future in this game.

Don’t be surprised if some of the Florida players who have jumped into the transfer portal end up returning to Florida.

Several of them are just testing the waters to see what is out there, according to a source. Players such as Mohamoud Diabate and Khris Bogle will have plenty of opportunities but could still come back. Interesting stat I heard the other day – one-third of the FBS players who went to the portal did not find FBS schools where they could land.

There has been a lot of criticism of Jacob Copeland, who also jumped in the portal and is unlikely to return.

A lot of it was because of social media posts and I’m sure Billy Napier is going to be restrictive on what players send out for the world to see. Jacob Copeland was a four-star who led Florida in receiving this year and caught 84 passes and nine touchdowns during his career. He was not a bust. He may not have lived up to YOUR expectations, but he had a nice career in Gainesville.

Napier continues to build his “army” with the coaches and analysts being released slowly.

This is a guy who is preaching patience and it really could hit on Early Signing Day when Florida does not bring in a top 10 class. Napier has said as much, but there could be some surprises.

It was interesting to see that the Heisman Trophy front row had the three former Gators who won the award.

It always was and always will be important for Steve Spurrier and I’m sure he passed that along to the other winners. There weren’t a lot of former Heisman winners at the ceremony but you have to remember that a lot of them are in the NFL.

