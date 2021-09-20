Monday Browns roster and injury updates

The Cleveland Browns fought off the fight of the Houston Texans for a victory in Week 2 evening their record to 1 – 1 on the young season. While the first week of the year didn’t go their way, the second week was a battle of attrition as injuries popped up all over the field.

The Browns look to host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 with the visitors struggling through a quarterback conundrum. From the outside looking in, rookie Justin Fields should already be starting but Matt Nagy has stuck with Andy Dalton. It was reiterated today that Dalton is the Bears starter if he is healthy. He may not be for Week 3 but that will be decided later in the week.

For Cleveland, health is also a concern with two starters going out of Sunday’s win. On Monday, a few roster moves were made and we got some injury updates as well. Catching up on all of those here: