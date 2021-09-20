Monday Browns roster and injury updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns fought off the fight of the Houston Texans for a victory in Week 2 evening their record to 1 – 1 on the young season. While the first week of the year didn’t go their way, the second week was a battle of attrition as injuries popped up all over the field.

The Browns look to host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 with the visitors struggling through a quarterback conundrum. From the outside looking in, rookie Justin Fields should already be starting but Matt Nagy has stuck with Andy Dalton. It was reiterated today that Dalton is the Bears starter if he is healthy. He may not be for Week 3 but that will be decided later in the week.

For Cleveland, health is also a concern with two starters going out of Sunday’s win. On Monday, a few roster moves were made and we got some injury updates as well. Catching up on all of those here:

Recommended Stories

  • Frank Reich: It’s too early to tell if Carson Wentz will play in Week Three

    Jacob Eason may have to start against the Titans in Week Three. Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed in his Monday afternoon press conference that starting quarterback Carson Wentz has sprains in both of his ankles from Sunday’s loss to the Rams. But, Reich added it’s too early to tell if Wentz won’t be available [more]

  • Eagles place Zach Ertz on COVID list after reported positive test

    The Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on the COVID reserve list on Monday, seven days before they face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. By Reuben Frank

  • Senate parliamentarian won't allow citizenship pathway for immigrants in Democrats' spending bill

    A pathway to citizenship cannot be included in the Democrats' reconciliation infrastructure bill, a key Senate aide has ruled.

  • Jarvis Landry has MCL injury, having MRI

    Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Sunday’s win with a knee injury and more tests are coming before the Browns know how much time he’s going to miss. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Landry has an MCL injury. He will be going for an MRI on Monday morning to determine the [more]

  • Browns' Jarvis Landry considered week to week with sprained MCL, coach Kevin Stefanski says

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will likely sit out Sunday's home game vs. the Chicago Bears as he manages a sprained MCL.

  • Demetric Felton’s first pro touchdown gives Cleveland 21-14 lead

    The Browns have a pair of running backs who could each rush for 1,000 yards in 2021. But neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt made the impressive play to give Cleveland a 21-14 lead over Houston in the third quarter. Instead, it was rookie Demetric Felton — a sixth-round pick out of UCLA — who [more]

  • Bears say Andy Dalton is the starter when healthy

    Not much is currently known about the Chicago quarterback situation, other than this: Andy Dalton is still QB1. Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears P.R. has delivered a message to the media from coach Matt Nagy. Dalton is the starting quarterback when healthy. So when will he be healthy? Currently, that’s not known. [more]

  • Tow truck driver fatally shot in Englewood

    A tow truck driver was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

  • Injuries force Browns to rely on running game to tame Texans

    With quarterback Baker Mayfield's left shoulder smarting and dependable wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the locker room with a knee injury, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was forced to make an in-game adjustment. Stefanski turned to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt — Cleveland's dynamic and devastating backfield duo — to carry the Browns through much of a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

  • Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh assault

    A man was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 51-year-old man in Raleigh.

  • 4 people at fault for the Texans’ 31-21 loss to the Browns

    The Houston Texans sustained a 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Here are four people to blame for the Week 2 loss.

  • Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to play in Week Three

    The Browns may be without receiver Jarvis Landry for a bit as he deals with an MCL sprain. But there’s another receiver who could soften the blow of that loss. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to make his season debut against the Bears in Week Three [more]

  • Eye Opener: Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is safe for kids

    Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids as young as 5 years old. Also, law enforcement in Wyoming discovered a body believed to be Gabby Petito after a massive search effort. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Baker Mayfield suffers injury while trying to make a tackle

    Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]

  • 43rd Ryder Cup Preview at Whistling Straits

    Whistling Straits has hosted more than its fair share of big events and they will add to that strong resume this week by hosting the 43rd Ryder Cup. (Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could return in Week 3 after rib injury

    Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa continues to be "in a good deal of pain" but could play Sunday against the Raiders.

  • Indians vs. Yankees Highlights

    Ramírez tallies four hits in 11-1 win vs. Yankees

  • John Harbaugh OK with Lamar Jackson’s end zone flip as long as he doesn’t fumble

    Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t see Lamar Jackson‘s flip into the end zone on his game-winning, 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal. Harbaugh learned about it later from his wife. “Then I heard his hip hurt, and I’m like, ‘I’m not surprised,'” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson didn’t stick the landing on his [more]

  • If Texans plan to use Deshaun Watson, NFL will have a decision to make

    The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]

  • Baker Mayfield: Shoulder kind of popped in and out, nothing too serious

    Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave his team a scare in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Texans. Mayfield tried to make a tackle after being intercepted by Texans safety Justin Reid and went to the locker room with members of the training staff after the play to have his left shoulder evaluated. Mayfield [more]