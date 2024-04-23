Monaghan set for Ireland return against Scotland

Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan is poised to return in Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Scotland.

The lock sat out last weekend's 88-10 defeat by England but is fit again as the fifth-placed Irish seek a second win of the tournament.

"I'm putting my hand up [for selection]. I have hit my markers this week, I believe," said Monaghan.

Sarah Delaney will miss the Kingspan Stadium game bacause of a shoulder injury.

Return to play protocols for concussion kept Monaghan out of the opener against France but she was back as Ireland lost out to Italy before beating Wales.

Her absence from the Twickenham hammering by leaders England was not injury related.

"No, it was just around being out for a while and it is taking a bit longer to recover so just hitting my markers in training," added Mongahan.

Ireland will hope to finish the campaign on a high against the Scots. who lie third and two points above their Belfast hosts.