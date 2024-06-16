Monaghan beat Meath to make preliminary quarter-finals

A goal and two points from Barry McBennett helped Monaghan through to the preliminary quarter-final after a 1-17 to 1-14 win over Meath at Breffni Park.

The Farney men will travel for that game next weekend after coming third in Group 4 behind Kerry and Louth.

Vincent Corey's side were cruising, leading by nine with 20 minutes to play thanks to McBennett's well taken goal, but they almost let it slip as Meath hit seven of the last eight scores to setup a grandstand finish.

Conor McManus' late free enough to see his county over the line once again and prolong their summer for at least another week.

Back-and-forth first half

The first half was the definition of a half of two halves, Monaghan raced into an early lead thanks to two Jack McCarron frees and an effort from McBennett.

Cillian O'Sullivan opened the Meath account on 11 minutes with his side's first injection of pace in attack before fisting over the top.

Matthew Costello opened his account either side of scores from Ryan McAnespie and another McCarron free which put the Farney men 0-5 to 0-2 up after 20 minutes.

The Ulster side looked to be cruising when Ryan Wylie's cross-field pass was cut out with Rory Beggan on his own 45 metre line.

Meath resisted the urge to try a pot shot from range, instead working it through the hands before Costello slipped it to Hickey, who fired low into the net with Beggan scrambling.

Costello edged Meath in front from a free soon after and their tails were really up, but it was Monaghan who would kick the last three scores of the half to lead by the minimum at the break, Michael Bannigan on target twice before Killian Lavelle kicked the lead score.

Farney side survive late Meath fightback

Like the first, it was Monaghan who made a fast start to the second half, Stephen O'Hanlon traded a brace of scores with Eoghan Frayne and Costello.

The Farney would hit the next four scores with Andrew Woods, McCarron and Conor McCarthy all on target as they raced into a seven-point lead.

O'Sullivan got his second to stop the rot before the real decisive score came, the ball moved quickly through the hands before McBennett unleashed an unmerciful strike into the net and Monaghan led 1-16 to 1-7 with 15 minutes still to play.

The Royals battled right to the death and kicked the next seven scores in reply, four from Frayne and a 45' from goalkeeper Billy Hogan, alongside efforts from James Conon and one from Ronan Jones to make it a two-point game into injury time.

McManus steadied the ship for his side with a late free and their first score in 20 minutes to ensure safe passage in the championship and prolong their championship for at least another week.