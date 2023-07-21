AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker

Longtime Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (C) spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- AS Monaco signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker to a 1-year contract, the French basketball franchise announced Friday.

Walker, 33, averaged 8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in nine games last season for the Dallas Mavericks. He was waived in January.

The 12-year NBA veteran averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over 750 appearances since entering the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Walker spent his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

The veteran point guard is the Hornets' franchise leader in points (12,009), minutes played, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He ranks second in assists, third in steals and eighth in rebounds in Hornets history.

Walker also played for the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, He averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game in 2018-19, his final season with the Hornets.

Monaco, which finished third in the EuroLeague, beat Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 to win the French pro league title last season.