AS Monaco are runners-up as we return to the Champions League!

At the end of a match where they showed their dominance, the Rouge et Blanc won in Montpellier thanks to Kassoum Ouattara and Youssouf Fofana (0-2), confirming second place and a return to the Champions League.

Back to the Champions League! Under the eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Rouge et Blanc won in Montpellier thanks to goals from Kassoum Ouattara and Youssouf Fofana (0-2). It’s a victory that secures second place and a return to the Champions League, six years later. ✍️

The context 📅

Thanks to last week’s win over Clermont, AS Monaco took a big step towards the Champions League since it was only one point away from confirming a place on the podium and second place. But coach Adi Hütter does not want to be satisfied with that and wants to see his men win again on the road. But they had to be careful because Montpellier remained on a series of six matches without defeat and already had confirmed survival.

The objective of finishing second has not changed, we are short one victory to achieve it and we want to confirm this on Sunday in Montpellier. Tonight Brest also has an important match but we are focused on ourselves and we continue to follow the process. We have to get the job done in Montpellier and then against Nantes.

The eleven 👥

For this match of the 33rd round, Adi Hütter decides to lign his team up in a 3-4-1-2 with a central defense composed of Singo, Kehrer and Salisu. Diatta and Ouattara would occupy the role of wingbacks, while Akliouche would play next to Fofana in midfield. As for Ben Seghir, he will support the offensive duo of Ben Yedder and Embolo while Majecki kept his place in goal.

The scenario 🎞

In front of almost 400 supporters present in the away end, the AS Monaco players had a monopoly on the ball and create the first chance through Youssouf Fofana, whose shot was stopped by Bertaud (7′). The French international then popped up again with a first time ball but it was slightly off (21′).

Embolo is a few centimeters from scoring

No one was very dangerous until then, Montpellier and Fayad forced Radoslaw Majecki to make a good save to repel his shot (25′). After this chance, the Rouge et Blanc got the upper hand and Eliesse Ben Seghir’s shot went over the bar (30′).

Then came a double opportunity for Kassoum Ouattara and Wissam Ben Yedder, for whom it was his 200th match for the club this evening, but both come up against an inspired Héraultais goalkeeper (32′). Then, Breel Embolo thought he had opened the scoring with a diving header, receiving a fine ball from his young left back, but he was finally signaled very slightly offside (33′).

Everything remained to be done at the break

The Swiss striker, very inspired this evening, then unfortunately had to give way to Folarin Balogun just before the break. The latter did not take long to stand out but he was caught at the last minute by Jullien in the area (45+1′). The score was therefore zero-zero at the break and it was even close to resolving in favor of the locals from the restart but Coulibaly’s attempt, from six meters, was over Radek’s goal.

𝗠𝗶-𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘀 ⏸️ Malgré plusieurs occasions franches, nos Rouge & Blanc sont tenus en échec par Montpellier à la pause. Rendez-vous dans 15 minutes 👊 45' | 0️⃣-0️⃣ #MHSCASM pic.twitter.com/LOTgvib6lL — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

Ouattara is in poacher mode

But it was the Monegasques who opened the scoring through Kassoum Ouattara, lying in wait six meters away, to score with a left-footed shot into the opposite corner (52′). It was his first goal in his new colors and the 16th for AS Monaco in the first 15 minutes of the second half. A record, recalls Opta! The Héraultais did not let themselves be defeated by this goal and it took a good Majecki to intervene and put a shot from Coulibaly (64′) on to his post.

𝙆𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙊𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙈 𝙊𝙐𝘼𝙏𝙏𝘼𝙍𝘼 !!! Premier but en @Ligue1UberEats, juste devant le parcage Rouge & Blanc 😍😍😍 52' | 0️⃣-1⃣ #MHSCASM pic.twitter.com/TKZca9qFjK — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

Fofana concludes a textbook counterattack

It was a decisive save since a minute later, on a textbook counterattack led by Wissam Ben Yedder and Maghnes Akliouche, Youssouf Fofana was found at the edge of the area to fire home an unstoppable right-footed shot (65′). The lead was doubled and the Rouge et Blanc continued to get closer to qualifying for the Champions League! But that didn’t satisfy them and they wanted to win the match by more through their captain. His shot was nevertheless overhit (77′).

The return to the Champions League confirmed!

The match continued to be lively and Akliouche saw his shot repelled by Bertaud (82′), then Sylla’s goal for MHSC was refused for a foul on Majecki (85′). The Polish goalkeeper then had to be attentive to stop a strike from Delaye (89′), while his Montpellier denied Captain’ Wiss (90+3′).

𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 😍🔚 L'AS Monaco est assuré de terminer deuxième de @Ligue1UberEats 🔥🔥🔥 𝗗𝗔𝗚𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗘𝗚𝗨 ❤️🤍 0️⃣-2⃣ #MHSCASM pic.twitter.com/PJQnKQUrKH — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

It was the last opportunity of the game and AS Monaco had won 2-0. It was a victory which ensures the club from the Principality of finishing in second place, synonymous with the honorary title of vice-champion of France. But more than that, it is above all a return to the Champions League which has been confirmed, six years later. DAGHE MUNEGU! 🇲🇨

Key moments 🎥

7′: Fofana’s strike from the edge of the area is stopped by Bertaud

21′: Another attempt by Fofana on a first time effort is slightly off target

25′: Save by Majecki who repels Fayad’s shot

30′: Ben Seghir takes his chance from 25 meters, but it’s over the bar

32′: Double opportunity for Ouattara and Ben Yedder who are denied by Bertaud

33′: Goal denied to Embolo for a slight offside

48′: Coulibaly’s volley is over the bar

52′: Goal by Ouattara with a nice volley from the left (0-1)

64′: Save by Majecki who pushes the ball off his post

65′: Fofana doubles the lead on a counter-attack (0-2)

77′: An overhit strike from Ben Yedder doesn’t find the net

82′: Bertaud punches clear a strike from Akliouche

85′: Goal denied to Sylla for a foul on Majecki

90+3′: Ben Yedder stumbles against Bertaud at close range

📋 Match details:

Sunday May 12 – Stade de la Mosson

Ligue 1 – Matchday 32: Montpellier 0-2 AS Monaco

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: Ouattara (52′), Fofana (65′) for AS Monaco

Bookings: Ferri (19e) for Montpellier ; Singo (72′) for AS Monaco

Montpellier: Bertaud – Tchato, Jullien, Sagnan (Leroy, 70′), Sylla – Omeragic, Ferri © (Chotard, 34′), Fayad (Delaye, 70′) – Karamoh (Maamma, 61′), Al-Tamari (Adams, 61′), Coulibaly

Subsitutes: Dizdarevic, Sacko, Sainte-Luce, Hefti, Chotard, Delaye, Leroy, Adams, Maamma

Manager: Michel Der Zakarian