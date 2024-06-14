AS Monaco has passed the 25 million social media fan mark

AS Monaco has just passed the symbolic milestone of 25 million followers on social media. Boosted by its arrival on Whatsapp and Threads, where it already has over 500,000 followers in just a few months, AS Monaco's audience is the largest in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain, and ranks in Europe's top 20.

AS Monaco continues to grow on social media, through which it shares daily news of the club and its players since the opening of its Facebook account in…2011. Whereas the Club had 20 million fans in February 2022, it now has over 25 million, an increase of 25%.

Whatsapp and Threads, new playgrounds

A progression observed this season on the many social media networks (12 in total) where AS Monaco is present, including Whatsapp (410,000 followers) and Threads (193,000) where the Club made its debut in 2024. This choice reflects the Club’s desire to appeal to a young and connected audience, with a tone and content adapted to each platform.

In detail, AS Monaco’s main communities are on Facebook (10.7 million followers), TikTok (5.7M), Sina Weibo (2.9M), X (2.5M) and Instagram (2.2M).

On the international stage, while the Principality’s club remains very present in China, where it is followed by over 3 million followers on its Sina Weibo and Douyin accounts, the Rouge & Blanc are recording their strongest growth peaks in Europe, Japan and the United States.

These results validate a targeted digital strategy to develop in markets with high potential for the club, and accompany the presence in the squad of players such as Folarin Balogun and Takumi Minamino, whose audience and interest spill over to those of the Club, as illustrated by the visit of Japanese media and content creators in March.

This logic of international growth has led AS Monaco to gradually increase the number of languages in which its content is available, reaching seven on social media to date: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Arabic, in addition of course to French. Not to mention content in Italian and Russian, which are available on the official website.

The 2nd largest fan community among Ligue 1 clubs, in Europe’s Top 20

Thanks to this dynamic, AS Monaco is now, more than ever, the 2nd club with the most followers in Ligue 1, with almost 2.5 million more than Olympique de Marseille, who complete the podium.

On the continental stage, according to NewsTank’s recent ranking of the largest communities in Europe, taking into account audiences on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok, AS Monaco ranks in the European Top 20.

Finally, on the video front, AS Monaco racked up 160 million views in France/Monaco territory during the 2023-24 season. These achievements have also enabled the Club to increase its attractiveness to its partners.