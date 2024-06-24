Monaco’s Pascal De Maesschalck subject of Strasbourg approach amid reshuffle

As reported by L’Équipe and confirmed by Get French Football News, AS Monaco’s Head of Youth Development Pascal De Maesschalck is the subject of interest from BlueCo-owned RC Strasbourg Alsace.

De Maesschalck, who arrived at Monaco back in 2021, is the subject of an approach from Strasbourg, who would like to appoint him as their new technical director. Whilst he may take the role, his departure from the Principality club is not guaranteed, Get French Football News understands.

England’s Paul Nevin to leave Strasbourg

Regardless of De Maesschalck’s decision, it promises to be a busy summer behind the scenes at RCSA, who as well as being in the market for a technical director, are also looking to make appointments to Patrick Vieira’s coaching staff.

Paul Nevin, currently at the Euros with the England national team, is set to leave the club and Réginald Ray, former manager of Le Mans, is set to arrive, according to L’Équipe. Les Alsaciens are also in the market for a goalkeeper coach following Stéphane Cassard’s move to OGC Nice.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle