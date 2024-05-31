Monaco’s Mohamed Camara handed four-game ban after covering up anti-homophobia badge

AS Monaco midfielder Mohamed Camara (24) has been handed a four-game ban by the Ligue de Football Professionnel this Thursday. The Malian international had to explain himself in front of the Ligue’s Disciplinary Committee after the controversy surrounding his behaviour during Monaco’s final matchday of the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, which was devoted to the fight against homophobia.

Les Monégasques hosted Nantes at Stade Louis-II. Camara skipped the pre-match photo behind a sign that read “Homophobia Football” with a cross through the word homophobia. The Malian international also covered up the campaign’s badge on his shirt with white tape, as well as the rainbow-coloured Ligue 1 badge with black tape. He was the only player on the pitch to do so.

In a roundtable interview with Get French Football News, AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scure apologised for Camara’s actions and added that he had supported the campaign, as did Monaco head coach Adi Hütter. “Firstly, we as a club, support the league’s initiative, for sure”, the Austrian manager said. “It was a personal initiative from Mo Camara. We will have this conversation with Mo internally. Internally, we will discuss this situation.” France’s Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has also called for sanctions against Camara, citing his attitude as “unacceptable” and calling for the “strongest sanctions”.

Monaco to fine Camara

Considering Camara was facing the prospect of a 10-game ban, the Ligue did not go to such lengths. The 24-year-old midfielder has been handed a four-game ban, meaning he will miss the first three games of the upcoming season, as well as the Trophée des Champions against PSG, should he stay with Les Monégasques. According to the LFP statement, Camara has refused to take part in one or several awareness-raising activities in the fight against homophobia.

Speaking to L’Équipe, Monaco CEO Scuro revealed that the club would also be imposing their own sanction on Camara following the incident.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval