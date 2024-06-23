Monaco look to advance deal to sign Toulouse’s Christian Mawissa

Foot Mercato understands that AS Monaco are looking to quickly conclude a deal to sign Toulouse FC centre-back Christian Mawissa (19).

Mawissa has only played 15 Ligue 1 matches but he has quickly demonstrated his potential, so much so that Monaco, who will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season for the first time in five years, have lodged a bid to acquire his services. Les Monégasques initially discussed a €10m fee for the centre-back, however, the figure is rising as the negotiations advance. The current figure is somewhere between €15m and €20m. The rising valuation has not deterred Monaco, who remain determined to conclude a deal for Mawissa.

With Les Monégasques returning for pre-season training on Monday, they are now looking to advance the deal to sign Mawissa and a new round of talks between the two clubs has been scheduled to take place in the coming days. The player himself has already given his agreement to join the Principality club.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle