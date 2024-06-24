AS Monaco lead race to sign Manchester United target Lucas Gourna-Douath

AS Monaco will likely be looking to strengthen their midfield with a departure for France international Youssouf Fofana (25) set to be facilitated for the Principality club. Sports Zone understands that Red Bull Salzburg’s Lucas Gourna-Douath (20) is being considered as a priority target by Les Monégasques.

Gourna-Douath has excelled since making the move to Austria from AS Saint-Étienne back in 2022. Last season, the midfielder featured 35 times for RB Salzburg in all competitions, including five appearances in the UEFA Champions League. With Monaco returning to the Champions League, and in anticipation of Fofana’s departure, strengthening the midfield will be one of the major assignments for CEO Thiago Scuro this summer.

Sports Zone understands that they are currently leading the race to sign Gourna-Douath, however, the France youth international is garnering interest from across Europe. Partner club RB Leipzig are interested in the midfielder, whilst Manchester United are one of several clubs in the Premier League to have shown an interest.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle