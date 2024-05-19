Monaco footballer tapes over LGBTQ badge

'Personal' decision: Monaco's Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara, with the badge covered, shakes hands with coach Adi Hutter (Nicolas TUCAT)

Monaco footballer Mohamed Camara taped over a badge in support of the LGBTQ community in a French Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Malian star Camara, 24, covered the logo on the front of his playing jersey and also opted out of a pre-match photograph where the Monaco and Nantes teams stood behind a banner backing the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia.

"First of all, I would like to say that we, as a club, support the operation organised by the league," said Monaco coach Adi Hutter in reference to a league-wide initiative.

"For his part, it was a personal initiative. There will be an internal discussion with him about this situation. I will not comment further."

Camara scored one of the goals in a 4-0 win for Monaco on the last day of the Ligue 1 season.

cb/dj/jc