AS Monaco following RC Lens’ Neil El Aynaoui amid Premier League interest

According to Mohamed Toubache-Ter, AS Monaco are showing interest in RC Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui (23), however, they aren’t the only ones in the race to sign the Morocco international.

El Aynaoui only joined Lens for a nominal €600k fee from AS Nancy last summer, however, in his first season in Ligue 1, he has excelled, featuring 32 times for the club in all competitions, including three matches in the UEFA Champions League. He has made great strides in a short time, however, his time at Lens may already be coming to an end.

Les Sang et Or, who are set to lose manager Franck Haise to OGC Nice, want to raise funds this summer, with the club’s president announcing a new regime of austerity. There are more obvious candidates for a departure, most notably Elye Wahi and Brice Samba, however, El Aynaoui could also be on the move.

According to Toubache-Ter, English clubs have enquired about the Moroccan midfielder’s availability, whilst Monaco, who may be in the market for a replacement for Youssouf Fofana, are also following the situation. However, Toubache-Ter understands that – for now – El Aynaoui is likely to remain at Lens this summer.

