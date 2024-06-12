AS Monaco drop pursuit of Chelsea’s Armando Broja

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, AS Monaco have dropped their pursuit of Chelsea forward Armando Broja (22) with Les Monégasques closing in on the signing of FC Metz forward Georges Mikautadze (23).

Monaco are in the market for a forward. Despite signing Folarin Balogun from Arsenal last summer, the Principality club are looking to reinforce their forward line further following the departure of Wissam Ben Yedder on a free transfer. Broja, also a target for AC Milan and Watford, according to L’Équipe, is one of the targets considered by Monaco.

However, the price for the Albanian international was always high with Chelsea looking to garner a considerable sum for their academy product. Whilst Broja is still expected to leave, Monaco will not be his destination. As reported by Romano, the deal has gone quiet. The talks are not advanced and they are not expected to be re-opened. The asking price is thought to have been a considerable stumbling block.

Les Monégasques are instead focusing their efforts on signing Mikautadze from Metz. The Georgian international has already reached a verbal agreement with ASM, according to L’Équipe, although the player himself has denied this report. Regardless, Monaco are the frontrunners to sign Mikautadze and talks to sign him are advancing positively.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle