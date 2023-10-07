Monaco down Reims to stay top in Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun (R) scored for Monaco against his former side (FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI)

Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder scored as Monaco defeated Reims 3-1 on Saturday to keep hold of top spot in Ligue 1 ahead of Cote d'Azur rivals Nice.

Ismail Jakobs steered Monaco in front just before half-time and Balogun doubled the lead early with a deflected shot in the second half, refusing to celebrate his goal against the club he played for last season.

Ben Yedder headed in a third minutes later for his 150th goal in the French top flight.

Teddy Teuma pulled one back from the penalty spot for hosts Reims, who had come into the weekend just a point back of Monaco after a solid start under coach Will Still in his first full season.

Hicham Boudaoui struck the only goal as Nice won 1-0 at Metz earlier in the day to keep their unbeaten start intact.

The Algeria international turned in a cross at the far post early in the first half to secure the victory for Francesco Farioli's side, ensuring Nice remain a point adrift of Monaco.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain, in fifth, visit Rennes on Sunday after last year's runners-up Lens host Lille in a derby between the bitter northern rivals.

