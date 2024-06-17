Monaco considering Rennes’ Arnaud Kalimiunedo as an alternative to Georges Mikautadze with talks slow to progress

According to Foot Mercato, Monaco are now considering signing Arnaud Kalimuendo (22) from Rennes as they look to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window. Metz striker Georges Mikautadze (23) is the priority target for Les Monégasques but talks are moving slowly and the Ligue 1 club are now considering other options.

Mikautadze has confirmed that he plans to stay in France but has not yet decided which club. The Metz loanee had agreed to sign for Monaco, according to a report from L’Équipe. However, a few hours later he denied that he had agreed a deal with any club.

Despite the principality club being the favourites to sign Mikautadze, talks have been slow to progress which has forced the club to consider other options. Kalimuendo is at the top of the list of alternatives and is not unsellable in the eyes of Rennes’ new sporting director Frederic Massara. The PSG academy graduate is valued at around €20m by Les Rouges et Noirs and could be set to swap red and black for the red and white of Monaco if no progress is made in the pursuit of Mikautadze.

GFFN | Liam Wraith