AS Monaco consider Montpellier’s Khalil Fayad as potential Maghnes Akliouche replacement

According to L’Équipe, AS Monaco are considering Montpellier HSC’s Khalil Fayad (20) as a potential replacement for Maghnes Akliouche.

Academy product Akliouche enjoyed a breakthrough season at Monaco, helping the Principality club return to the UEFA Champions League. However, the France U21 international’s performances have also attracted interest. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have notably shown interest in the young playmaker.

Les Monégasques are determined to retain Akliouche for another season, whilst the player himself is showing no sign of pushing for a move. However, should he leave, Fayad is seen as a potential replacement. The Montpellier playmaker (three goals in 47 matches in Ligue 1) matches the profile that Monaco would be looking for.

Fayad is also attracting interest from the Bundesliga. VfB Stuttgart have previously been cited as an interested party, whilst Eintracht Frankfurt have since joined the race. The France U20 international would cost less than €10m, as per L’Équipe.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle