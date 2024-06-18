AS Monaco consider Arnaud Kalimuendo as Georges Mikautadze alternative

According to a report from Foot Mercato, AS Monaco are considering Stade Rennais’ Arnaud Kalimuendo (22) as an alternative to FC Metz’s Georges Mikautadze (23) as talks with the latter stall.

Wissam Ben Yedder has officially left Monaco and despite signing Folarin Balogun last summer, the Principality club are therefore already dipping back into the market for another striker. Mikautadze looked like the frontrunner to replace the prolific French forward, with L’Équipe even reporting that the Georgian had given his agreement to join the club. However, despite holding talks with sporting director Thiago Scuro, Mikautadze’s move to Monaco has not advanced in recent days.

In the face of the complexity of the deal, Foot Mercato reports that alternative options are being considered. Kalimuendo, who had a strong second half to the season with Rennes, is one of the options being considered. The France youth international is reportedly valued at around €20m.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle