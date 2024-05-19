AS Monaco, 2nd in Ligue 1: President Rybolovlev's reaction

“AS Monaco FC’s result this season represents much more than just a place on the podium. It means direct qualification for the Champions League, something that we have all been waiting for such a long time. It is a well-deserved reward for the efforts of all members of the Club who pursued this goal throughout the season.

It is also a beautiful gift to all Monegasques and AS Monaco FC fans on the eve of the Club’s centenary! I congratulate the entire staff, players and the Club’s employees on this result and thank them for their work during this season, which we end with a place on the podium for the third time in four years.

Of course, I want to share this joy with the fans who have been present, as always, both home and away, to support the team throughout the season.

I also want to say a big thank you to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II for his sincere and constant support for our Club.