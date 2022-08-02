Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program.

Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash.

Smolik committed to Tulane on June 23. Since then, Smolik attended the Elite 11 Finals and received an offer from Cal in addition to his offer from Penn State. But a new crystal ball prediction filed to 247Sports this week was cast for Penn State, suggesting a flip could be on the table for the Nittany Lions.

The flip prediction was cast by Lions247 staff writer Tyler Calvarusi, who has hit on 23 of 26 crystal ball predictions in the Class of 2023. That could be a good sign of things to come as Penn State could still benefit from adding another quarterback to the roster in the Class of 2023.

Smolik would help fill a void in Penn State’s otherwise fantastic Class of 2023 lineup.

Penn State lost a commitment from quarterback Marcus Stokes earlier in the Class of 2023, with Stokes choosing to stay closer to home with the Florida Gators.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Conference realignment rumor goes off the rails with this wild idea Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022 Sporting News makes Penn State bowl prediction for 2022 season PSU in the NFL: KJ Hamler opens up about mental health in return to Broncos practice Penn State makes top 10 for four-star cornerback in 2024

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire