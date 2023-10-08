'Momentum is a delicate thing': Texas can't replicate fourth-quarter successes against OU

DALLAS — As Jonathon Brooks wrapped up his media availability after a 34-30 loss to Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, a member of the Texas media relations team announced that the running back would take two more questions.

OK, here's one: Did Oklahoma win this game or did Texas lose it?

Brooks didn't bite. He replied that Oklahoma was a good team that played well and executed its plays. "It was a good game," he concluded.

The Monday morning quarterbacks, though, might see it differently. After the game, a Texas team that had been praised for the way it was closing out games this season had to answer for three fourth-quarter possessions.

First, the Longhorns failed to score on the four plays they ran near the Oklahoma end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

More: How Texas graded out after its loss to Oklahoma in our weekly report card

Texas later kicked a 47-yard field goal with 77 seconds left to make the score 30-27. The Longhorns were unable to kill more clock as they took the lead.

Then there was Oklahoma's final drive.

So that's three strikes. In baseball, that means you're out. For the Longhorns, it just means the team must deal with the fallout from its first loss. On Sunday, they slipped six spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

"Everything is still in front of us, and we really believe that," wide receiver Xavier Worthy said. "This game doesn't define us."

OKLAHOMA STOPS TEXAS FOUR TIMES ON THE GOAL LINE 😱 pic.twitter.com/pxp5udUPyw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2023

'We just didn't execute it well'

Let's start with that missed opportunity at the Oklahoma goal line. Trailing 27-20, Texas moved to the OU 1 on a 28-yard catch by Jordan Whittington. Texas called three straight runs, but Brooks was stuffed each time and even lost a yard on one attempt.

Heading into that sequence, he was averaging 6.4 yards per carry on Saturday. Texas employed defensive linemen Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat as additional blockers on all three of those plays, but Oklahoma got to Brooks each time.

"I feel like we just didn't execute it well," Brooks said. "Anytime you get three opportunities, we at least got to get in there one time. I feel like we just need to get better as a team. Personally myself, just getting low and finishing the run."

On fourth down, Texas kept its offense on the field. This time, quarterback Quinn Ewers threw a quick slant pass to Worthy. The receiver, who introduced himself to Oklahoma with a 261-yard performance two years ago, was tackled inches short of the goal line by defensive back Billy Bowman. A review confirmed that call.

"They call the play. We expect to execute it," said Worthy, whose team ranks 64th nationally in red zone offense. The Longhorns have produced 11 touchdowns and nine field goals over 24 trips to the red zone in 2023.

Settling for a field goal

Texas eventually did tie the game 27-27 on a 29-yard touchdown run by Brooks. A 47-yard field goal was then kicked to give UT a 30-27 lead. But in hindsight, that field goal — or at least the play-calling ahead of Bert Auburn's kick — led to more questions.

When it began its lead-taking drive with 4:49 remaining, Texas seemed determined to go for the kill. While moving 52 yards in seven plays, the Longhorns threw it five times. But once it reached Oklahoma's 35 and Ewers took a first-down sack on a read-option play, Texas got conservative.

On second down, the Longhorns called for a quick pass to Worthy that gained 3 yards. Brooks then ran for 6 more. Texas teased that it would go for it on fourth-and-4 and attempt to pick up a first down against an Oklahoma team that was out of timeouts, but the Longhorns simply tried to draw the Sooners offside and called a timeout when that didn't happen.

After the game, Ewers shared that Texas had hoped to score the winning points while running out the clock. According to coach Steve Sarkisian, those plans changed after the first-down sack. Texas played it safe with Worthy and Brooks to move into Auburn's range and never seriously considered going for it on fourth down.

"If you have an opportunity to take the lead in a tie game with a minute and 20 seconds to go, you've got to take that opportunity," Sarkisian said. "We did. It was a heck of a kick, good execution; it was a nice drive to get that opportunity."

A defensive lapse at the worst time

Given 77 seconds to tie or win the game, Oklahoma needed only 62. Due to three passes by Dillon Gabriel and a pass interference penalty, OU quickly marched from its 25-yard line to the Texas 6. After a short run by Gabriel, the quarterback found Nic Anderson in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left.

On the winning play, Oklahoma lined Anderson up to Gabriel's right, but sent him in motion. Due to a miscommunication, Texas did not send a defender to accompany him. That left safety Jerrin Thompson alone to defend both Anderson and tight end Austin Stogner on the left side of the field. Thompson diverted his attention to a route that Stogner ran near the goal line, and Anderson was left wide open in the back corner.

"Something like that," Thompson said when asked if that's what happened.

En route to opening the season with five wins, Texas had played relatively well in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns had outscored Rice, Alabama, Wyoming, Baylor and Kansas 56-15 in the final frame.

On Saturday, it appeared that storyline would repeat itself. At the time Auburn made his 47-yard field goal, Texas had run 22 plays to Oklahoma's 12 in the fourth quarter. It had 154 yards to Oklahoma's 62. The Longhorns had scored 10 points while shutting out the OU offense.

But the Sooners still had 77 seconds to change that narrative.

"Momentum is a delicate thing. When you have momentum, it's great," Sarkisian said. "And it can take a couple plays. Literally they hit two passes to start that drive, and they were already across the 50, and so they felt the momentum swung quickly in their favor. They made a couple throws and a couple catches, broke a couple tackles, and they get the pass interference call down there right about the 5- or 6-yard line.

"The momentum swung that quickly, and we're in their crowd area and things of that nature. So that was unfortunate because we had the momentum. Difficult deal."

Despite the loss, Texas still controls much of its destiny. If it wins out in the regular season, UT will probably play in the Big 12 championship game. The College Football Playoff has taken at least two one-loss teams in each of the past three years, so the Longhorns didn't necessarily have their dreams of a national championship run deep-fried on the fairgrounds.

But for now, Texas must focus on the task at hand. After a bye this week, the Longhorns will travel to Houston to reunite with the Cougars on Oct. 21. Texas and Houston last played in 2002.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas stumbles in poll after fourth-quarter letdown against Oklahoma