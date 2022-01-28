‘Momentum building’ behind Mac Jones rookie Pro Bowl bid

The NFL Pro Bowl is the All-Star game for the NFL. Typically, top-tier talent from teams all across the league join forces on two teams, one from each conference, and go head to head.

For some time now, players who have been selected to the Pro Bowl opt-out of playing out of fear of being injured.

When the best players in the league are voted in, it’s not uncommon for them to be making a deep run in the playoffs and potentially earn a spot in the Super Bowl. Playing in the nation’s biggest game will lead to that player not participating in the Pro Bowl.

With numerous quarterbacks already withdrawing their names, there’s a possibility rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones steps up and plays in the game, according to Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN.

Mac hits Las Vegas? With the AFC dipping into alternates at QB, momentum is building for Mac Jones to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 (ABC/ESPN, 3 p.m. ET). Stay tuned.

🏈🎲🎰🏈🎲🎰🏈🎲🎰 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 27, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!