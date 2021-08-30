Moment of truth: Red Sox face make or break trip to Tampa Bay

Aug. 30—What is realistically possible for the Red Sox at this point?

Does this team still have a shot at winning the AL East and earning a trip straight into the American League Divisional Series? Or is it Wild Card or bust and hope they can survive the one-game play-in?

What happens over the next four nights should tell us everything we need to know.

This week, the Red Sox will face the first-place Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game road series at Tropicana Field. Boston enters the week eight games back of the Rays in the AL East standings, and it's fair to say that if Boston wants any hope of closing that gap, it needs to start making up ground now.

If the Red Sox win the series — and especially if they sweep — they will be right back in the AL East hunt and could potentially make a push for first place when they host the Rays later this month.

If they lose or split, you can forget about the division and focus on keeping pace with New York, Oakland, Seattle and Toronto the rest of the way.

Beyond the obvious implications of the series from a playoff perspective, this is also a crucial prove it series for Boston. The last time the Red Sox went to Tampa they got swept, kicking off the team's epic early-August nosedive that dropped them out of the division lead in the first place. When they faced the Rays again at Fenway two weeks ago things didn't go much better, losing two of three.

Going back even further, Boston has lost seven of its last eight games against Tampa after winning its first four, and against winning teams in general Boston is 2-12 since July 29. Tampa, meanwhile, has won seven straight and 11 of its last 12 after completing a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

While beating up on bad teams like Texas, Minnesota and Cleveland is nice, sooner or later the Red Sox will have to show they can still get the job done against the league's other contenders.

And unfortunately, they're going to have to do it somewhat shorthanded.

Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make the trip to Tampa, meaning Boston will be without its leadoff hitter and its top utility man. There is a chance infielder Danny Santana could return from injury on Monday, but Hernández has been one of Boston's top hitters throughout the second half and won't be easily replaced.

The good news is Kyle Schwarber, Boston's big trade deadline acquisition, will finally be available after missing each of the last two Tampa series due to injury. Schwarber will likely bat leadoff against Tampa, and since his return he's batting .385 with a .529 on-base percentage and a 1.170 OPS for the Sox.

Pitching-wise, Boston will open with Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.57 ERA) against Luis Patino (3-3, 4.53) on Monday, Chris Sale (3-0, 2.35) will face Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.46) on Wednesday and Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 5.12) will take on Shane McClanahan (9-4, 3.59) on Thursday. Neither team has announced its Tuesday starters, though Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated they could use it as a bullpen day.

Regardless of who pitches when, these are games the Red Sox can't afford to lose. With only a month left in the regular season every game counts from here on out, and Boston needs to set the tone now if it hopes to set itself up for success come October.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.