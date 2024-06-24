📸 Is this the moment that threw Italy's EURO knockout hopes in jeopardy?

Initially, Monday’s EURO 2024 group encounter between Croatia and Italy didn’t live up to its lively billing.

Neither team had made any real impact in Leipzig until one moment early in the second half lit a fuse in proceedings.

Davide Frattesi’s handball saw the defending holders concede a previously unlikely penalty just five six minutes after the interval.

Although Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Luka Modrić from the ensuing spot kick, the moment proved a turning point for Zlatko Dalić’s side.

Within minutes of his miss, Modrić broke the deadlock for Croatia to put his country on the verge of progressing as Group B runners-up.

The Real Madrid veteran also became the oldest-ever scorer in European Championship history with a strike which could leave Italy’s last-16 hopes in jeopardy.

At 38 years and 289 days old, Luka Modric becomes the oldest goal scorer in European Championship history. 👑#CROITA #EURO2024 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 24, 2024

A third-place finish would still be enough for Luciano Spalletti’s side to progress to the knockout stage if they are among the best-placed teams but will have to wait for that outcome.

How costly will Frattesi’s mistake prove for the Azzurri?