'Take in the moment,' Texas A&M 2B Kaeden Kent reflects on grand slam in win vs. Oregon

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M baseball team trailed Oregon 8-4 entering the bottom of the seventh frame on Sunday evening during Game 2 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Blue Bell Park.

The No. 3 Aggies scored 9 runs following the seventh-inning stretch. Texas A&M took the lead for good with an emphatic grand slam by sophomore second baseman Kaeden Kent.

"It was a 2-2 heater. I've never hit a baseball and been able to take in the moment. That was the first time I've ever been able to do that and it felt great," Kent recalled. "Being on the field when (the 12th Man is) going crazy in the ninth inning when we're down to our last out is the most insane feeling that I've ever experienced. In the seventh when we had our big inning, the Oregon pitchers were struggling a little bit out there, it plays a huge role into us winning that game."

Kent fell a triple shy of the cycle and went 3-for-5 with a game-high 5 RBI and 2 runs.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Take in the moment,' Texas A&M 2B Kaeden Kent reflects on grand slam in win vs. Oregon