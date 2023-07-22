The moment Tennessee football commit Jesse Perry's coach knew he was a top recruit

Jesse Perry of Middle Tennessee Christian in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Christian Peterson didn't realize it right away.

When Peterson, now the Middle Tennessee Christian football coach, arrived as the Cougars' offensive coordinator in early 2021, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman offensive lineman caught his eye. Jesse Perry didn't necessarily look like an SEC football player just yet, but his size, athleticism and demeanor made Peterson curious as to what the future might hold.

Before his junior season, Perry moved to offensive tackle. Peterson can't remember the game in which it happened, but the Cougars ran a counter play, requiring Perry to pull to the opposite side of the formation to block.

"When he pulled," Peterson recalled, "it was like, 'That's what it looks like.' That's what Division I looks like."

Perry is now a 6-7, 280-pound tackle who 247Sports rates as a three-star and the No. 31 recruit in Tennessee. He's No. 7 in the Tennessean's Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects who are seniors in the Nashville area as selected by the newspaper, and is committed to Tennessee.

Next fall, Perry — who wasn't always sure he'd get this far — will suit up for his dream school.

'He wants to do it right'

Perry doesn't come from a football factory — he's the first Dandy Dozen selection in the history of MTCS, and the first Cougar football player to commit to the Volunteers. His pedigree isn't full of elite athletes, either: his father, Donnie, played high school football, but didn't go further.

What Perry does have, though, might be a product of that upbringing. Humility. Work ethic. Perfectionism. He doesn't take his ascendance into one of the state's best linemen for granted. Donnie calls Jesse his own toughest critic.

"He wants to do it right, and he doesn't want to give up," said his mother, Dana. "He'll continue to push himself until he knows he's accomplished it."

Donnie, for his part, knew his son had potential when he first laid eyes on him. Jesse was a big baby, weighing over 12 pounds and measuring 22 inches at birth. When Jesse was 4, Donnie and Dana put him in flag football, moving him to tackle football soon after, and Jesse quickly fell in love with the sport.

Middle Tennessee Christian offensive lineman Jesse Perry is ranked No. 7 in the Tennessean's Dandy Dozen for 2023.

Perry has started for MTCS since his freshman season. The Cougars reached the Division II-A semifinals in 2021 and quarterfinals in 2022, going 8-4 and 9-3, respectively, and averaging over 30 points per game both seasons.

Shortly after his sophomore season was over, Perry got a text from a coach asking him if he'd be interested in playing college football. A month later, he had his first three offers: Arkansas State, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.

"I was pretty surprised," Perry said. "... It didn't click once I got my first offers. It was always just the standard for the team, and for me, just to do your best. I really started hammering down that standard once I got my first couple offers."

Headed into his senior season, Perry has 25 offers, five of them SEC. Not bad for a kid who, when he started playing flag football, would sit down in front of the TV on Saturdays and Sundays and wonder why the college and professional players on the screen didn't also have flags around their waists.

How Jesse Perry found the right fit

Peterson describes Perry as "low-key." When schools started showing interest, Peterson warned Perry that things would get "a little crazy." He doesn't think Perry really understood what that meant.

But Perry's unassuming attitude helped him navigate his recruitment with clear-eyed precision and arrive at the right fit. Everything was new to him, and as a result, he was appreciative of any offer that came his way.

"He's just been grateful for the whole experience," Peterson said. "... He's got a good head on his shoulders. We were able to tell (coaches) when they came in, 'Look, he's he's going to listen.' He wasn't a kid that was just looking for the next offer."

While Tennessee fandom runs through the Perry family, Donnie and Dana don't think Jesse settled on the Vols for sentimental reasons. All that mattered to him was finding a program that would push him to develop. Tennessee's coaches, according to Donnie, were among the first ones Jesse encountered that put more emphasis on constructive criticism rather than "buttering him up."

Still, Perry grew up bleeding orange, and fondly remembers being in the car on a 2016 trip to Disney World and listening to the Vols' game-winning Hail Mary against Georgia on the radio. Those memories only made a strong fit even stronger.

"At the end of the day, I figured that I didn't want to have to go to camps or go on any other visits," Perry said. "Tennessee, they got everything I want there."

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

