'At the moment, nothing' - De Zerbi on life after Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi says he does not have another managerial job lined up after his departure from Brighton.

It was announced on Saturday that De Zerbi would leave after Sunday's Premier League match against Brighton, which they lost 2-0.

There have been reports linking the 44-year-old with a number of top European clubs, including Bayern Munich.

"There isn't any club - no-one offered [anything]. At the moment, nothing," De Zerbi said.

"I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don't know where or when. But it was an honour to work in the Premier League."

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach De Zerbi joined the Seagulls in September 2022 on a four-year contract.

He guided the club to sixth last season - their highest top-flight finish - and secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

They finished 10th in the league this season and reached the last 16 of the Europa League.

Midfielder Adam Lallana, who is also leaving, said De Zerbi was "the gold dust on top".

De Zerbi, meanwhile, said he had "no problem" with the club's hierarchy.

"We didn’t find the agreement to move on," he told BBC Match of the Day.

"I want to keep my way. I know very well what I want to do and I know I am a coach and I have to accept the policies of the club.

"They gave me an incredible chance. They give me the possibility to know incredible people, to play and to work in the Premier League, to play in the Europa League.

"They gave me the opportunity to know this club, this city, these fans and for that I cannot forget."

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the club have plans in place to find a successor.

"You don't find many times in football when relationships come to an end amicably," he said. "This is one that has.

"We always try and have a plan. We have got a plan. We now need to execute that plan."