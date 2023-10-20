This moment from Nick Saban's time with Alabama football gives him 'chills to this day'

Nick Saban has had no shortage of remarkable experiences in college football.

He's been a coach for half a century and won the most national championships of any coach with seven total — six at Alabama, one at LSU. He's worked with the best of the best athletes, taken part in bowl game after bowl game and won trophy after trophy.

But none of those things were the moment he mentioned as "the most gratifying experience" he's had when he was speaking on Thursday at his radio show.

"I know this was a long time ago and a lot has changed since then, but I've never had a more gratifying experience than when I walked in the stadium 17 years ago for the spring game, the A-Day game, and there were 95,000 people in the stands," Saban said. "That still gives me cold chills to this day to know that there were that many people who were so committed to wanting to see the University of Alabama have a quality program and something they can be proud of. That's what we work for: To try to please those people. That means a lot as well."

It was 2007 when Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa to coach the Crimson Tide. He coached in his first A-Day game on April 22, 2007, and hundreds of fans had to be turned away. From a spring game.

"What we did today sends a message that there's a lot of support and enthusiasm for what’s happening here right now," Saban said in 2007 after the game. "I certainly appreciate it. It makes me and my family feel good about being here.”

