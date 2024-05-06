A moment on the mound for Mason Black

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pitcher from Lackawanna County made his major league debut Monday with the San Francisco Giants against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

A part of Mason Black’s baseball journey was at Valley View High School.

Valley View High School is beaming with Cougar Pride on Monday after hearing their very own graduate, Mason Black, will make his pitching debut in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the San Francisco Giants.

“We have tons of people in the area, here at the school that are making their way down to Philadelphia as we speak to root on Mason,” Valley View School District Superintendent Brian Durkin said.

Mason is a part of the 2018 graduating class at Valley View. He helped lead Valley View to a District 2 title and the class 4-A State Championship Game and upon graduating, Mason went on to play ball for Lehigh University

“It’s a wonderful feeling I’m so happy for him and his family, he worked hard along the way, and I knew he was going to do special things when I had him in high school,” said Valley View High School Head Baseball Coach Jason Munley.

Mason was drafted to the San Francisco Giants in 2021, an achievement students on the baseball team now at Valley View admire.

“It feels like an honor playing on the same field as him, we have a lot of supporters going down were really happy for him. Wish I could go myself but we have a game, but we’re really hyped and hope he has a good outing,” said Valley View baseball player Zach Cwanlinski.

Valley View remembers Mason as a diligent student and a leader on and off the field.

“Mason was also our scholastic superstar, salutatorian of the class of 2018, and were just so proud of his work ethic not only athletically but academically as well,” Valley View High School Principal Larry Pegula explained.

The giants’ player is not just carrying his own dreams, but also the cougar pride of a town that has watched him grow from a local star to a national headline.

“And although there’s tons of Philadelphia Phillies fans here in Pennsylvania, today everybody is a San Francisco Giants fan,” said Durkin.

“The whole community is behind you buddy so go get ’em!” Munley exclaimed.

“Mason best of luck, we’re all rooting for you the entire Valley View community, and I’m gonna tell you, Mason, you have a lot of my students that have left school already that are heading down the turnpike so they’re all rooting for ya,” Pegula said.

28/22’s sports team is in Philadelphia as the game is taking place.

