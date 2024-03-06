A moment of March Madness ends Lipscomb's season in cruel fashion | Estes

Sometimes in college basketball, it’s just not meant to happen. No matter what you do.

Injuries rob you of your best players. You endure. You overachieve. You get hot and win 20 games. You earn hope for the postseason. Then you get into that first elimination game, and the other team can’t miss. You fall behind. You endure some more. You give yourself a chance.

And then March goes full Madness all over you.

Lipscomb basketball’s season died Tuesday night as it lived: Snakebit.

Wasn’t just that North Alabama made an improbable buzzer-beater for the 77-75 victory that knocked Lipscomb out in the Atlantic Sun Conference quarterfinals. It was who made it. Speedy senior guard KJ Johnson, a former Marshall County High School standout, played three seasons at Lipscomb before transferring to North Alabama in 2022.

ASUN MADNESS!!!



No. 6 North Alabama’s KJ Johnson with the game-winner over No. 3 Lipscomb. pic.twitter.com/99yIQKL2AD — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 6, 2024

Plenty of buckets in the past for Johnson at Allen Arena, but none bigger than what transpired after he shouted for an inbounds pass and started dribbling. Lipscomb’s Owen McCormack had just made a game-tying 3-pointer. In little less than four seconds, Johnson reached the other end and flung an off-balanced, contested shot over the Bisons’ Will Pruitt before tumbling to the court.

“I was falling down at the same time,” Johnson said. “I just shot to throw it straight at the backboard.”

You’d figure nine out of 10 times, at least, that shot isn’t going in.

This time, it did.

“If you told me that's the shot they've got to make to beat us,” Bisons coach Lennie Acuff said, “I'd probably take that every time. But he made it. … It's hard. Sometimes things happen you don't understand. The thing I told our guys, we can't let one night define (us).

“What these kids have done has really been unbelievable.”

Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff watches his team face Belmont during the second half at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

This was Acuff’s fifth season at Lipscomb since he replaced Casey Alexander, who famously departed for rival Belmont after winning 29 games in 2018-19.

This season has also been Acuff’s best work with Lipscomb, considering the obstacles. Preseason all-conference forward Jacob Ognacevic sat out all season, opting to redshirt with what the program said was “an injury sustained during the preseason.”

Guard Derrin Boyd, the team’s leading scorer, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 10.

“We had two first-team all-conference guys sitting on that bench tonight,” Acuff said.

Nonetheless, Lipscomb (20-12) was positioned to do some damage in this ASUN Tournament. It had finished the regular season winning seven of eight games, earning the league's No. 3 seed and sporting the 10th-best field-goal percentage (49.5%) in NCAA Division I.

But that one opponent in the previous eight that had beaten Lipscomb?

Yup. North Alabama.

Those same sixth-seeded Lions (15-16) showed up Tuesday looking nothing like an underdog, confidently sinking 10 of their first 15 shots from 3-point range and building a 14-point lead before halftime. Lipscomb only led the game for 57 seconds. But as it chipped away gradually, with Pruitt (20 points) and Joe Anderson (18) playing all 40 minutes, a tense finish loomed inevitable.

The final seconds were what makes this time of year so special in college basketball and yet so painful if they don't go your way.

North Alabama will remember Johnson's shot for a long time.

Fittingly, so will Lipscomb.

That kind of season.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lipscomb's season ends on a March Madness buzzer-beater