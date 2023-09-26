'That moment made me 110%': Why Desert Mountain DL Tony Cumberland committed to Oregon

After Oregon defeated Colorado 42-6 Saturday in Eugene, the Ducks scored another big victory in their locker room.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain sophomore defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, The Arizona Republic's top football prospect in the 2026 class, announced he was committing to them.

It's unusual in football for a prized prospect this early in his high school career to make a pledge this soon. But it was a perfect storm that Cumberland felt compelled to do it now.

Oregon undercut all the hype that Colorado and coach Deion Sanders were getting in the early part of the college football season with such dominance in front of one of the loudest college football arenas in America.

Cumberland, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, who also is part of Desert Mountain's outstanding basketball team, is from Columbus, Ohio, where he was offered as a freshman from Ohio State.

He was in Eugene on Saturday for the game on a visit.

"I always had it in my mind, but I felt like that moment made me 110%," Cumberland said about his commitment to the Ducks. "The atmosphere of the game, and after the game."

Cumberland isn't worried about committing this early.

"I felt like there wasn't really any time on it," he said. "I really didn't have a time of when I was going to comment, when and where. It was always how I felt in the moment. I felt in that moment I was part of the Ducks team."

Cumberland said he felt like it was family when he went to Oregon, even though he knows his roots are around Ohio State.

"My thing has always been, I'm leaving one family to go to another family," he said. "I feel like I had that at Oregon."

Cumberland starts both ways for the 5-0 Wolves, who might be an Open Division playoff team this year, while playing in 5A. But the Ducks see him as a defensive lineman, which is where he wants to play in college.

Before the season, Wolves coach Conrad Hamilton, a former NFL defensive back, said he believes Cumberland could be the top defensive line prospect in the nation before he's done with high school.

He's been getting mostly double-teamed through the first half of this season, sometimes triple-teamed.

"I feel like I can get better at everything I'm doing," he said. "When they are double-teaming me, they're not able to double-team anybody else. When I'm getting double-teamed or triple-teamed, it's opened up plays for my teammates."

